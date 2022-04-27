YAKIMA, Wash. (WBOC/AP)- Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state.
Twenty-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph Alejandro Marquez, who was a 2020 graduate of Sussex Technical High School, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle accident. A news release from the infantry division says Marquez, who joined the Army in 2021, was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.
"PFC Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went," the news release read. "We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades, and a loyal soldier to his nation. He was and is so loved, and already so missed."
The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released. The military did not release their names.