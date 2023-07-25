DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Dover.
Police say they arrived to North Governors Boulevard in Capitol Park just after 1:30 a.m. on reports of an argument that could be heard over a 9-1-1 call. There, police reportedly found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in the left hand by an unknown man.
The unknown suspect had fled and was unable to be found, according to the State Police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
There is reportedly no surveillance images or suspect leads at this time. Police request anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8555, by Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.