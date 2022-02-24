DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for a man who held up a Dover store on Wednesday night.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at The Little Grocer store located at 902 E. Division St. Police said a man wearing a mask entered the business and pointed a handgun at an employee while demanding cash. The suspect then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not injured during this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.