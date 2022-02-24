Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.