Smyrna, Del.- A Dover woman is dead after being hit by a car in Smyrna, Friday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say just before 12:45 p.m., a 33-year-old Dover woman was walking northbound in the right-turn lane of southbound DuPont Parkway north of the Joe Goldsboro Road/Paddock Road intersection. A 2012 Mazda MZ2 was traveling southbound on US Rt 13 in the right lane, north of the intersection. While traveling southbound, the Mazda entered the right turn lane and began to drift off the roadway resulting in the right side and right-side rear tire contacting a concrete curb before it entered the grass area in front of Stover’s Construction LLC, at 5621 DuPont Pkwy. The car continued to travel on the grass for several feet when the right front struck a mailbox. It then enters back onto the roadway when the front of the Mazda hit the pedestrian.
EMS transported the 33-year-old Dover woman to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries a short time later. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
The 61-year-old Clayton man who was driving the Mazda MZ2 was not injured. Also in the vehicle was a 31-year-old Clayton man sitting in the front passenger seat, who was not injured.
Southbound lanes of US RT 13 north of the intersection were closed to through traffic for approximately 3.5 hours for the crash investigation.
Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Anyone who witnessed or have a dashcam or video of the collision is asked to please contact Cpl/3 John Forester by calling 302-365-8485. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/