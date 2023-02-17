Dover, Del. - The Dover Police Department is actively investigating an arson at the Dover YMCA that occurred Thursday evening. The police responded just before 5 p.m. and were advised by the Dover Fire Department that the fire had intentionally been set in the bathroom. The extent of damage to the building was not specified.
The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit are both investigating. Detectives are still reviewing surveillance footage and no suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.