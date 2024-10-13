SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A fallen tree and downed wires closed roads in Sussex County on Sunday morning. The road closure is still in place at this time.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC that at approximately 11:34am Sunday morning, a 67-year-old from Millsboro was driving southbound on John J. Williams Highway, just south of Jolyns Way, when a tree unexpectedly fell across the roadway.
The man's vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck the fallen tree. At this same time, electrical wires came down onto the road, according to DSP. In an attempt to avoid the live wires on the road, the driver swerved into the northbound lane. The driver was not injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.
Delaware Electric Cooperative announced on their official Facebook earlier Sunday that around 1600 members in the Angola By the Bay area were out of power due to poles being knocked down by a fallen tree in the road. An update at 1:50pm, announced that all but 30 members have had their power restored.
Delaware State Police say that the roadway remains closed at this time as electric companies work to clear the road/scene.