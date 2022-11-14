DOVER, Del.- Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs.
DDP's new Critical Improvements Grant Program will provide funds for improvements made to existing properties on or near Loockerman Street.
The program aims to bridge financing gaps to make properties in the downtown area safer and more leasable.
According to DDP website, the program addresses critical life-safety and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance issues, preparing spaces with commercial kitchens, and ensuring that properties become leased once improvements are made.
Michael Harrington Sr. owns property on Loockerman St. He said without this new grant program, some businesses would not be able to make a profit.
"If this grant didn't exist then La Hacienda wouldn't be able to expand," said Harrington. "Then unfortunately the volume of business it takes them to survive with the cost of doing business today they may not make it."
Diane Laird of DDP said eligible property owners could be reimbursed up to 75% of the total cost for renovation projects after completion.
"Often times because they are historic and old buildings and need a lot of improvements the gap in the financing to get it done is too much," said Laird. "The value of the building may not be worth the money they put in t1o enhance the structures and so this program will allow a very generous incentive."
DDP received a $1.2 million grant from the Delaware Community Redevelopment Fund to create the new program.
Property owners interested in the program must complete a pre-application by Nov. 30, 2022.
Funds will not be dispersed to the property owners until work is completed according to the approved applications, a certificate of occupancy is obtained, and properties are leased and occupied for thirty days.