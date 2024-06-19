SALISBURY, MD - Downtown Salisbury has announced road closures for upcoming events from June 21st to June 23rd.
On Friday, June 21st, the following road closures will be in place from 2pm-10pm due to a "3rd Friday" event.
- Main Street from Market Street to Court Street
- Division Street from Route 50 to Circle Avenue
- Camden Street
- St. Peter's Street
Starting June 20th, the following road closures will be in place through June 23rd due to the "Hoops on the Ave" event:
- East Main Street from Court Street to Baptist Street at 5pm
Starting June 21st, the following road closures will be in place through June 23rd due to the "Hoops on the Ave" event:
- East Main Street from Division to Court Street will be closed at 2pm
- East Street from Baptist Street to Poplar Hill Avenue will be closed at 8am
- Court Street from Calvert Street to Main Street will be closed at 4:30pm
- Baptist Street from Calvert Street to Main Street will be closed at 5:30pm
Starting June 22nd, the following road closures will be in place through June 23rd:
- Baptist Street from East Main Street will be closed at 8am
Maps of the closures by Downtown Salisbury are attached above.