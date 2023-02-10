DOVER, DE (FEB. 10, 2023) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) saw a 28% decrease in COVID-19 cases and 29% decrease in hospitalizations in the last month and is encouraging residents to continue to remain current on their vaccinations by getting the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster.
Still, Delawareans, many with underlying health conditions, are dying from COVID-19. In the last month, 68 COVID-related deaths were reported in Delaware, nearly twice the number shared last month. Fifty-four (54) of those deaths were reported after a review of vital statistics between November 2022 and January 2023.
CDC and DPH officials say getting the updated booster is shown to be effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. Yet, this winter in Delaware, more than 85% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized or died, were not up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they did not have all recommended vaccines or an updated booster.
According to the CDC, researchers recently analyzed COVID-19 infections and deaths among individuals ages 12 and older between October 2021 and December 2022 and found that people who received the updated COVID-19 booster were 14 times less likely to die from the virus than someone who had not been vaccinated at all. The research also showed that individuals who had received the updated COVID-19 vaccine also were 3 times less likely to die than someone who had only received the original vaccine series.
Individuals who are unsure about whether they are current on their vaccinations should visit de.gov/boosters. A simple, easy-to-use chart outlining all current vaccination situations and age groups allows users to see whether they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations or if they need to take action.
People who have not received an updated COVID-19 vaccine are strongly encouraged to get one. Residents are also encouraged to take other steps to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus. If you are sick, stay home, test when symptoms appear or when you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, ask your health care provider about treatment options, stay current with vaccinations and boosters, and consider wearing a mask in crowded spaces.
COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations:
- Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 327,873
7-day daily average of new positive cases: 145.1, a decrease of 76.2 since last month.
7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 13%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from last month.
Hospitalizations: 142 current hospitalizations, 9 critical hospitalizations
Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,288, an increase of 68 from last month including 54 from vital statistic review between November 2022 and January 2023.
*Case and testing data are based on reporting of lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests only. The number of COVID-19 cases in the community is higher than what is reported because of the use of at-home test kits.
COVID-19 Vaccinations:
Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 2,152,406
Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 77.4%
Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 81.5%
Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 83.1%
Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 73.3%
COVID-19 Case Vaccination Status Report:
The following reports capture a weekly breakdown of non-boosted cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for the time frame of Jan. 30, 2023 – Feb. 5, 2023.
Weekly Overview
Not up-to-date Cases
Total Not up-to-date Cases
791
Total Cases
983
Percent of Not up-to-date Cases
80%
Not up-to-date Hospitalized Cases
Total Not up-to-date Hospitalized Cases
204
Total Hospitalized Cases
253
Percent of Not up-to-date Cases
80%
Not up-to-date Deaths
Total Not up-to-date Deaths
3
Total COVID-19 Deaths
5
Percent of Not up-to-date Deaths
60%
Note:
Case and Hospitalization Count: based on RTS (Report to State Date) Death: based on DoD (Date of Death) Not up-to-date: all cases that are not completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and/or have not received the most recent booster dose recommended by CDC. (CDC’s guidance updated Dec 9th, 2022)
DE resident only*
Long-term Care Statistics:
As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, there have been a total of 5,537 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 1,028 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Resources:
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.