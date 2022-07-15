DOVER, Del. - Dover police on Friday announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Saint Jones River behind Capitol Green earlier this month.
A group of kayakers discovered 30-year-old Jorge Valladares' body on the shoreline of the river on July 2 and called police.
Police said the ensuing investigation determined Valladares' death was possibly the result of a motor vehicle accident that happened in late June. Shortly after 4 a.m. June 22, officers responded to East Water Street for a single vehicle crash that occurred off the roadway . The crash involved a red 2013 Jeep Wrangler. While investigating the crash, the driver and a passenger provided conflicting information about the crash, to include the number of persons in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The driver and passenger ultimately told officers there were only two people inside the Jeep, according to police. Officers checked the surrounding area and did not locate any additional evidence or persons.
Both the driver, Luis Coello, 30, of Newark, Del., and the 41-year-old male passenger, were both transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
During the investigation, officers discovered that the crash had actually occurred on June 21 at 11:21 p.m. The first call to police did not occur until 4:17 a.m., nearly a five-hour delay.
A review of evidence obtained from the vehicle and surveillance footage from nearby businesses showed that the Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Water Street, approaching a sharp left curve (in front of Del-One Federal Credit Union). The Jeep did not brake and drove over the curb, traveled down an embankment, and turned over multiple times. Evidence obtained from the vehicle shows that none of the three occupants were wearing seat belts. It is believed that Valladares was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the Saint Jones River. Autopsy results show that Valladares' had traumatic head injuries as a result of the crash.
During the fiver hours between the crash and the first notification to police, Valladares' body moved a significant distance as the result of the river's current. Valladares' body was located on July 2 by a group of kayakers, nearly 200 meters from where he likely entered the river.
At no point in the investigation did the driver or passenger of the vehicle advised police that Valladares was also in the vehicle, according to police.
During the initial crash investigation, Cuello was charged with DUI and additional traffic offenses.
As a result of the investigation following the discovery of Valladares' body, Cuello was also charged with second-degree vehicular homicide. Cuello was arrested in Newark without incident and committed to SCI on a $7,000 secured bond.