REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say the driver of a box truck had to be taken to the hospital after the truck overturned in Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 on Camp Arrowhead Road.
Upon arrival, units found a box truck that overturned across the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Beebe Medical Center with minor injuries. Crews stayed on scene until a wrecker company could upright the truck and remove it from the road.
Delaware State Police are investigating the accident.