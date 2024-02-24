VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle is dead after a police pursuit through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel ended with a crash in Virginia Beach Friday night.
Virginia State Police say they attempted to stop a black Chevrolet pickup truck for driving recklessly on Friday night. Officials state the car was traveling southbound on Route 13 in Exmore, Virginia going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
During the pursuit officials discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of the state of New York.
The vehicle entered the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel where Northampton County Deputies continued the pursuit across the bridge and into the city of Virginia Beach.
Local troopers in the city noticed the suspect fleeing from law enforcement and initiated pursuit of the vehicle as well.
The pursuit continued down Shore Drive when the driver lost control of the pickup truck. The vehicle traveled off the road and into the tree line at the intersection of Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue.
Troopers approached the vehicle to render aid and discovered the driver (and only occupant) was suffering from serious life threatening injuries. He was speaking to troopers at this time.
VSP report that the driver died shortly after from the injuries he sustained. He has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.