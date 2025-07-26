CAMBRIDGE, MD - Fire units responded to a car that crashed into a house in Dorchester County on Saturday night.
The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company says they responded to a vehicle crash into a house on the 100 block of Linthicum Drive shortly before 6:00pm on Saturday, July 26th.
Crews arrived to find a pick-up truck had driven into the structure at the location.
Fire crews say they searched the home for possible victims. No one was home at the time of the incident.
According to the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company, the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. There are no updates on possible injuries or the driver at this time.