OCEAN PINES, Md.- Motorist going through Ocean Pines next week should expect delays ahead of planned road work
Ocean Pines officials say the paving will start Nov. 7, with the initial phase of work expected to last one week.
Weather permitting, paving will start the week of Nov. 14 on Moonshell Drive, Beach Court, Rabbit Run Lane, Surfers Way, Watergreen Lane, and Garrett Drive.
The final phase of paving will include Barnacle Court, Birdnest Drive, Fosse Grange, Ivanhoe Court, Liberty Bell Court, Little John Court, and Willow Way.
Each phase of work is expected to last roughly one week, weather permitting.
Drivers are asked to be aware of work zones and obey flaggers, as some temporary road closures will occur.
Any major schedule changes will be posted on www.oceanpines.org.
For questions, email info@oceanpines.org or call 410-641-7717.
