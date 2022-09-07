The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced that on May 20, 2021, investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, the Maryland State Police, the Salisbury City Police Department and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office received information that a large amount of cocaine was being transported and stored at a home in the 9500 block of Athol Road, Mardela Springs, MD.
After further investigation, this residence was identified as the home of Kennell Monray Rounds. Investigators identified Purliss Fillyau as a co-conspirator and members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) conducted a traffic stop of Fillyau’s vehicle. A K-9 scan and search of the car found approximately two kilograms of cocaine. Round’s home was secured and a search and seizure warrant was signed for the residence. A search of the residence found approximately three and a half (3.5) kilograms of cocaine, approximately 1300 grams of marijuana, approximately $47,000 US currency, and multiple firearms.
On May 16, 2022, a Wicomico County Grand Jury returned an indictment for Rounds for the events that took place which are described above. On September 3, 2022, Kennell Rounds plead guilty to one count possession of a large amount of cocaine, and one count of common nuisance. Kennell Rounds was sentenced to ten years of incarceration suspend all but five years.