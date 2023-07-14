LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police is looking for information on several car thefts that happened this week in Laurel.
State police say that the suspects stole various items from cars and garages in the Fire Tower Road and Chipmans Chase areas overnight on July 12th and the early morning of July 13th. They are described as wearing masks and gloves and have not been identified.
If you have any info regarding these thefts or who these suspects may be, you can contact Detective R. Mitchell of the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit at 302-752-3794. You can also send DSP a private Facebook message or reach out to Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
If you see any suspicious activity in the surrounding areas, you can call DSP Troop 5, the Laurel Police Department, or 9-1-1.