SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a serious motor vehicle collision in the Seaford area.
On January 6, 2022, at approximately 12:34 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Atlanta Rd. in the area of Brighton Rd., Seaford, for a serious collision involving two motor vehicles. Unfortunately, at this time the Delaware State Police can confirm this is a fatal crash. Due to this crash still being in the very early stages of the investigation, no additional information is available. Once information becomes available, a release will be issued at that time.