MILLSBORO,DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
On August 3rd, at approximately 8:00pm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road. Sussex County Paramedics and Millsboro EMS also attended.
The collision involved a Cadillac XTS and a Ford Escape, both of which sustained significant front-end damage and were left inoperable on the roadway.
Emergency units from Indian River, including Rescue 80 from Oak Orchard, Incident Command 80, Engine 80-1 from Long Neck, and the Delaware State Fire Police, were on scene.
Tasks performed included vehicle stabilization, patient care, traffic control, and debris removal.
IRVFC say two occupants were transported to nearby medical facilities for observation.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.