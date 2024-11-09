SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Fire Department says charging equipment for an e-bike caused a fire at a Wicomico County townhouse on Saturday.
The Salisbury Fire Department say just before 9:00am on Saturday morning, emergency officials received multiple calls for a townhouse fire on Deborah Drive in Salisbury.
Fire units arrived at the scene to find the residence at the end "with smoke showing from the front door on Woodview Square". SFD crews extinguished the fire and searched the residence.
During their search, two cats were located inside the home and brought out to the EMS for oxygen. Both cats were revived and taken to the "Pet ER" by the family, according to fire officials.
The Salisbury Fire Department reported that the cause of the fire was "determined to be charging equipment for e-bikes."