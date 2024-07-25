CHESTERTOWN, MD - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a camper fire that occurred in Queen Anne's County on Thursday morning.
On Thursday, at approximately 4:45am, Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say a fire broke out at 500 Double Creek Pt. Road in Chestertown, Maryland. The incident was described as a fire in a "30' aluminum camper with attached living quarters".
According to state fire officials, the fire, which was discovered by the owner, took 24 firefighters and 30 minutes to control.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal report the preliminary cause as accidental, describing the incident as an unspecified electrical failure under the camper.
Fire officials estimate the structure loss as $100,000 and the content loss as $20,000.