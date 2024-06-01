SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A house fire in Bridgeville, Delaware killed two residents on Saturday morning.
The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 16000 block of Atlanta Road in Bridgeville around 1:30am on Saturday morning. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal report that the fire was placed under control by 4:15am.
The two people inside the home during the time of the fire were unable to escape and succumbed to their injuries, according to officials. The victims were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death.
The Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshal's responded to the scene as part of the "Major Incident Response Team and are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire".
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal say the estimated damage is $500,000.