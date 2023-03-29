SEAFORD, Del.-- The Seaford Police Department is currently investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at the Woodland Mills Apt Complex.
Officials say police were called to the complex around 12:22 a.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.
When units arrived on the scene, officers say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted first aid before medical teams arrived on scene.
The victim was then transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown as of this time.
The Seaford Police Criminal Investigation Unit is actively investigating this shooting with help from the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.