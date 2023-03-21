SALISBURY, Md.-- Multiple fire companies were on the scene of an early morning travel-trailer fire in Salisbury.
According to officials, crews from Salisbury Firehouses 1, 2, and 16; Wicomico County Station 5 (Hebron); Station 7 (Pittsville); and Sussex County (DE) Station 74 (Delmar) responded to reports of a structure fire on the 800 Block of Mohawk Avenue just after midnight.
When crews arrived, they found a travel-trailer on fire. The State Fire Marshal was then requested as multiple crews worked to put out the flames.
Officials say no one was inside of trailer during the fire.
The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause and damages.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.