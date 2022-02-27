Easton, Md.- One person is in stable condition after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Easton.
Officers at the Easton police department responded to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center around 2 am after receiving reports of someone injured with stab wounds.
Police say a fight broke out on 16 N Washington Street where the victim was stabbed.
The victim was then transported to the hospital where they are currently in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to contact the Easton police department.