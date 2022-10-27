ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Polling places across Maryland on Thursday began welcoming eligible voters for in-person early voting.
In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan state "regardless of who you are voting for or your party affiliation... exercising your right to vote is important."
State officials say there was a strong turnout for the primary so they are expecting similar results for the general.
Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 (including Satruday and Sunday) from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. The list of early voting centers for the 2022 General Election is here.
Same-day voter registration is available for Marylanders at all early voting centers. Remember to bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government documents with your name and new address. You will be able to register to vote and vote at the same time.
If you are voting early in person, election officials are asking voters to be patient as many jurisdictions are still facing a shortage of election judges.
Click here for more information about early voting in Maryland.