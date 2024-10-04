DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Elections has released early voting locations for the upcoming 2024 General Election on November 5th.
Early voting is slated to begin on October 25th through October 29th, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A second early voting period is also scheduled for October 30th through November 3rd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registered voters can access early voting in their counties at the following locations:
Kent County
-BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904
-Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
-Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
-Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952
Sussex County
-American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
-Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
-Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
-Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
-Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
-Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
-Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
-Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
-Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
New Castle County:
-Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
-Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
-Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St, Claymont, DE 19703
-Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
-Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark, DE 19711
-Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19802