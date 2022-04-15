Easter Sunday is the holiest day on the Christian calendar. If you can't go out, let us bring church to you with our hour-long "Son Rise Sermons" Easter special.
You catch it three different times at your convenience, on WBOC at 6 a.m., WRDE at 7 a.m., and on FOX 21 at 8 a.m.
WBOC's Jimmy Hoppa will host and be joined by three different pastors to share a special message.
Six musical guests will also take part in the special which is aired commercial-free.
We hope you will join us to celebrate the holiday.
