SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed the "Fair Wage Act" Tuesday, which speeds up the process by which Maryland will hit a $15 minimum wage.
Under previous law, that threshold would not have been met until 2025 for larger businesses and 2026 for smaller businesses.
The legislation will increase the current $13.25 minimum wage directly to $15 as of January 1, 2024.
Small businesses in Wicomico County are weighing the impact of that change.
"We've been preparing for it. Like when I do my numbers I try to imagine what would it be like paying the lowest minimum wage person 15 dollars an hour to see if that's sustainable," said Vicente Hernandez, owner of Together Cafe.
State figures estimate the minimum wage increase would benefit more than 160,000 workers.
Vaibhav Chalke and his wife just opened "Desi Pizzeria." Right now, they're the only workers.
But he worries the pay raise could make it more difficult to hire workers as the business grows.
"If you want to hire a cook, he's considered like a skilled worker so of course I'd have to pay more than 15 actually I'd have to pay 20 dollars."
Hernandez says he'll likely have to pay all workers more, not just those making minimum wage.
"You need good people to serve good food and that's our M.O. It's kind of one of those things I don't necessarily complain about. I just take the good with the bad and keep on pushing," he said.
Governor Moore says families will fall further and further behind without the increase.
"We need to end these days where people who are working, and in some cases working multiple jobs are still living at or below the poverty line," he said during a signing ceremony for the bill on Tuesday.
Maryland will become the fourth state to hit a $15 minimum wage, behind California, Washington and Massachusetts.