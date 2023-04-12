Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY ACROSS THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... West winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph by this afternoon, along with afternoon relative humidity values dropping to 25 to 35 percent. This will lead to another period with elevated fire danger today, especially during the afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly.