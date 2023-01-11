ANNAPOLIS, Md. - It was back to business for Maryland lawmakers at the State House on Wednesday.
There were some new faces and new seats for lawmakers at the start of the session.
On day one, issues like gun rights, abortion and marijuana were on the minds of lawmakers.
One issue in particular, the speeding up of a $15 minimum wage had a lot of Eastern Shore delegation members talking.
Incoming Governor Wes Moore said he wants to see the minimum wage hit $15 an hour this year.
That's much earlier than the gradual increase to $15 by 2025, that was approved by the legislature in 2019.
With cost of living increases, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, a Democrat of District 37A is ready for the debate.
"We need to make change but whether or not it's the timing, I don't know. I want to be at the table to do the research from our analysts and hear from the business community," she said.
One of the new faces, Delegate Tom Hutchinson, a Republican of District 37B is concerned as to how a rapid increase in the minimum wage could hurt small businesses.
"I'm not against people earning more money but I also want to do it in a way that isn't detrimental to our small businesses out there," he said.
Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican of District 38B says much of his focus this session will be on local issues.
Specifically, he wants to work on allowing private liquor sales in addition to the county-run dispensary in Wicomico County.
"There are some local issues. The Executive wants to look at the dispensary issue in Wicomico County, opening that up in a more capitalist fashion," he said.
That change would require action by the General Assembly.