EASTON, MD- A crash involving a juvenile in Easton is under investigation.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says a minor was hit by a vehicle on Dover Neck Road on Saturday, August 24th. The sheriff says the juvenile was taken to Royal Farms on Ocean Gateway by family members for medical aid around 8:30 p.m.
They say the minor was later taken by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a medical facility for further treatment where they are listed in stable condition.
The Sherriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the inicdent. If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 822-1020.