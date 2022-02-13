EASTON, Md.- An Easton man has been arrested for DUI after getting into a three car crash Saturday in Easton.
Eaton Police say they were called to the intersection of Goldsborough St. and Pennsylvania Ave. for reports of crash. When they arrived, police found that three car were involved in the crash.
Police learned that a 2002 white Toyota Rava 4 driven by Erico Abrahan Ramirez Jimenez, 25 of Easton, ran a stop sign, hit with a car traveling east on Goldsborough St. and continued on Pennsylvania Ave. hitting another parked car.
Police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Jimenez. An investigation revealed that Jimenez was intoxicated. He was then arrested and charged with Driving under the influence of alcohol, Driving while impaired, failure to stop at a stop sign and negligent driving.