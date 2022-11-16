DOVER, Del. & FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva.
In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic.
"We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming to us than we've seen in months," said Cathy Kanefsky of the Food Bank of Delaware.
In Fruitland, volunteers at the First Baptist Church said inflation and job insecurity were increasing need in the community.
"We had someone last week, he was homeless and he just got evicted and we [were] feeding him too," said Austin Prince, a volunteer at the church.
Prince also mentioned that they have been seeing more evicted folks seeking help in recent months.
Terry Wood, the pantry director at the First Baptist Church, said that the economy has hit donations approaching the holiday season.
"Normally when I open up this door it's going to be full of meat," Wood said, showing a meat freezer. "The last couple of orders we haven't been able to get meat through the food bank."
Wood explained that higher prices and tighter budgets have decreased donations.
She said that one factor is discounted retail meats, which would normally be donated to food banks, are instead being purchased by consumers needing to save money.
However, Wood and Kanefsky both said that they were committed to feeding the hungry this holiday season.
"We don't turn anybody away," Wood said.
"We're not letting anybody come here and leave here without food in their trunk to go home," Kanefsky added.
To ensure that they can keep that commitment, donations of food and money need to continue coming in.
Kanefsky said that when food supplies run low, they have to dip into their cash savings to purchase supplies.
Wood mentioned that a recent uptick in donations has kept their food program in good shape, but still below where they would like to be.
"So our shelves are not quite as full as they usually are. We're okay," Wood said. ?But if this continues to go, it's going to cause a crunch."
To help the First Baptist Church of Fruitland, or to refer someone in need, call 443-880-0218 or 410-749-1999.
To learn how to help, or to refer someone to the Food Bank of Delaware, visit FBD.org.