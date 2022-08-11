SALISBURY, Md.- The Sarbanes branch of the Wicomico Public Library is in need of school supply donations. The donations will be used to create bookbags for local schools.
With inflation causing prices to rise, it has become harder for families and teachers to afford materials for the school year.
Without the proper supplies, it can be difficult for students to do well in class. The Wicomico Public Library wants to give all students the means for success.
The library is accepting donations until Sunday, Aug. 14.
Untia Bigelow, the volunteer coordinator, says the library will be happy to accept any supplies people can offer.
If you or someone you know would like to donate, the donation table is on the first floor of the library, next to the checkout desk.