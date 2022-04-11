Jim Schmersahl, owner of Halcyon Shades, poses in a "clean room" used in making N-95 masks at the company's production facility Friday, March 18, 2022, in University City, Mo. Halcyon is small company that normally makes window shades, but when the pandemic hit, its sales plummeted. Halcyon applied for the state grants to make PPE as a way to try to keep its employees at work and keep the company afloat. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)