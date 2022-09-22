DOVER, DE (Sept 22, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health is sharing upcoming opportunities for individuals to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. The current case count for the virus in the state is 35, including 23 cases in New Castle County, three cases in Kent County, and nine cases in Sussex County. Delaware continues to offer vaccinations to people at a higher risk of exposure.
Vaccine eligibility is being expanded to include all gay, bisexual and transgender or nonbinary persons having sex with men, or females having sex with gay, bisexual, non-binary, or transgender males. Delaware is also expanding vaccine eligibility to health care workers who are providing direct patient care to confirmed/suspected MPX cases in areas such as Emergency Departments, urgent cares, Federally Qualified Health Centers, DPH clinics, STI/HIV or sexual health clinics, and those at occupational risk such as laboratory staff that handle MPX specimens.
Vaccines remain available to those at highest risk including:
- Persons known or presumed to be exposed to someone with MPX in the last 14 days
- Certain individuals who have sex with men and who have had multiple sex partners within the past 14 days
- Those living with HIV or who are receiving HIV PrEP
- Immunocompromised persons (including those with cancer, solid organ or stem cell transplants, those taking immunosuppressive therapy, and individuals with autoimmune disease)
- Those treated for a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the last six months
- Individuals traveling to an area with community spread of MPX cases.
- Those engaging in high-risk activities, including sexual practices, that increase exposure to MPX, such as:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple, or any, anonymous sexual partners in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes meeting partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event (e.g., a bar or party)
- Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
- Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)
- People who fall into any of the identified high-risk categories who are also experiencing homelessness or incarceration
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not encouraging vaccination against monkeypox for the broader public or for everyone who is sexually active. Individuals should be aware that the vaccine, a two-dose series given 28 days apart, is not considered effective until two weeks after the second dose. Those at higher risk should continue using preventive measures and reduce engaging in high-risk behaviors both prior to, and after, vaccination to reduce the chance of continued spread of MPX in the community.
Eligible Delawareans may also receive monkeypox vaccinations at:
- Newark Urgent Care - Visit NewarkUrgentCare.org to view eligibility requirements and schedule an appointment. Vaccine clinics are on Thursdays, and there is no cost for the vaccine.
- Beebe Healthcare: Individuals can schedule an appointment at beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- DPH clinics: Individuals can call the MPX hotline at 866-408-1899 for a screening evaluation. Walk-ins at DPH clinics will not be accepted. Monkeypox vaccinations at DPH clinics will continue to prioritize individuals at highest risk, as a result of confirmed or potential exposure to someone with MPX. As a result, your appointment may be scheduled a few days out.