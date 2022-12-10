GREENWOOD, Del. - Police have arrested a man on weapon and drug charges after a suspicious person report.
According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 9 around 9:30 am, troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person.
State troopers say they found 37-year-old Leon Leager of Ellendale standing beside a vehicle with the driver's door open. Troopers say they noticed a handgun on the ground close to Leager and took him into custody without issue.
Police say a search revealed Leager was in possession of a concealed handgun holster, three knives, ammunition, other firearm accessories, approximately 18.61 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Authorities also say they found stolen scrap metal from the property.
Leager is being charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 3 counts
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 3 counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)- 2 counts
- Theft Under $1500
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree