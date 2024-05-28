MILLSBORO, DE - Emergency officials responded to a downed utility pole and wires alert in Sussex County.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted on Monday, May 27th, around 1:52pm for a wires down incident involving a utility pole on Friendship Road between Indian Mission and Autumn Roads. IRVFC say the pole was reported as leaning on utility wires.
Emergency response crews performed an initial assessment and identified the incident was a result of an earlier property damage accident.
An appropriate notification was alerted to the service provider, Verizon, and to the Delaware Department of Transportation for downed roadway signage in the same area.
Officials say the "notification was completed and all emergency response apparatus were authorized to their respective quarters".