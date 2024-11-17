OCEAN VIEW, DE - Multiple fire units responded to a garage fire in Sussex County on Sunday.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company say they responded around 1:30pm on Sunday to assist the Millville Volunteer Fire Company with a garage fire on West Avenue in Ocean View, Delaware.
Fire units arrived on scene and confirmed that a detached garage was "well involved" on the property.
Bethany Beach fire officials say their units arrived and assisted with fire suppression and overhaul. Members stayed on scene for approximately 2 hours.