OCEAN VIEW, DE - Multiple fire units responded to a garage fire in Sussex County on Sunday. 

The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company say they responded around 1:30pm on Sunday to assist the Millville Volunteer Fire Company with a garage fire on West Avenue in Ocean View, Delaware

Fire units arrived on scene and confirmed that a detached garage was "well involved" on the property. 

Bethany Beach fire officials say their units arrived and assisted with fire suppression and overhaul. Members stayed on scene for approximately 2 hours. 

