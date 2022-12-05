SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland environmentalists say they are anticipating the state legislature to introduce a ban on plastic bags this coming legislative session. The session starts Jan. 12, 2023.
"We are really hopeful that that the plastic bag ban will go statewide," said Shari Wilson, interim executive director of Trash Free Maryland. "We're pretty excited it's going to happen."
Wilson says they do not know for sure if a ban will be introduced, but she has some hopes of what could be in a ban.
"We're hoping that we can ban the flimsy plastic bags, the ones we're all familiar with from grocery stores... and the alternative that can be used again and again that has stitched handles. So that could be a cloth bag, or something made out of recycled materials," said Wilson. "I think they've become symbolic about trash and litter throughout the state of Maryland. Whether your're in a city or a small town, we've all seen plastic bags. They can collect water, mosquitoes can breed, they can clog storm drains. So they don't function properly and they are just unsightly."
Wilson says changing habits can feel daunting, Wilson says changing to a reusable bag is an easy change.
"Paper bags will still be available from the store that you shop at. There will just be a small fee attached to those, so not to worry, a paper bag will still be available but I really urge people to give reusable bags a try," said Wilson.
Maryland Del. Wayne Hartman, R-38C, says he is not in for a total plastic bag ban.
"I don't like government overreach - I want people to have choices. If consumers want to use something other than plastic they can," said Hartman. "I think we need to educate people on the problems with bags. They get clogged in sewer lines and contribute to flooding, you see them in trees hanging because they've blown away. So I think there are other approaches we can take to encourage before we take this step."
Maryland Del. Carl Anderton, R-38B, also says he does not agree with a total plastic bag ban.
"I think that there is a purpose for plastic bags," Anderton said. "As something that can be useful and recycled, then we should be able to use it."