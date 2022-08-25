SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air.
The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility.
The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber, which removes pollutants in an effort to cut down on emissions.
Samantha Terry loves spending time outside with her family. But she worries about the impacts chemical pollution in the air could have on her children.
"Keeping the air clean for my kids and the next generation, my grand babies, my family," she said.
In a statement to WBOC, Trinity Sterile says it "has been, and continues to be, in full compliance with all state and federal regulations, including its Maryland State Air Permits."
Trinity says it is in contact with the Maryland Department of the Environment and monitoring the EPA's development of new regulations on emissions of the chemical in question.
Trinity says it "will make any necessary changes in response to new regulations in order to continue to be in compliance."
The EPA says it is planning a community meeting on the concerns at Trinity Sterile in the next one or two months.