HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate.
Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Troopers who came to the accident scene intersection late Wednesday afternoon near Hartly found Samardza - the driver of one car - and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a pickup truck slightly hurt.
Police said their investigation determined that Samardza initially stopped at a stop sign before for “unknown reasons" she left and drove into the truck's path.
Samardza's passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the pickup truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.