Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&