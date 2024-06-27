SALISBURY, Md. — Thursday marked the busiest air travel day of the year so far, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. AAA Mid-Atlantic attributes the surge to a heightened desire to fly post-pandemic.
Salisbury Regional Airport was bustling with activity, as WBOC witnessed long lines and a significant number of travelers. The airport, operates six American Airlines flights daily.
Rhett Wahler flew from Pittsburgh via Charlotte, and says he noticed it being busier.
"Pittsburgh was pretty backed up, they told us any flights between 6 and 8 am to arrive at least three hours early. Took me about an hour to get through there but I've traveled five times this year alone and it doesn't take over 10 minutes typically so much busier than usual," he said.
Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic says "We have seen the continued return or rebound as you said from the COVID 19 pandemic, and for most of the holidays we have gradually started to see bigger and bigger rebounds and in fact we will see record travel for the holiday for the 4th of July holiday and holiday weekend."
One traveler, Brian Timko of Crisfield says on a busy day, he's glad to be flying at a small airport.
"I'm thankful to be flying out a regional airport because its much simpler, the process is easier than going out of a larger airport like BWI or Philadelphia."