HARRINGTON, Del. - Last week, the streets of the Delaware State Fairgrounds were filled with thousands of visitors enjoying fair fun.
Thursday afternoon, those streets were quiet, with the silence punctuated by the occasional visitor to the nearby casino.
As Delmarva and the world continue to push their way back to social and economic normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the Delaware State Fair can be a barometer of how much progress has been made.
"It was great," said Danny Aguilar with the Delaware State Fair administration team. "We were up three percent year-over-year from 2022. We had almost 309,000 people come through the gates for the ten days of the Delaware State Fair."
That wasn't a record, but it was the fifth-highest attendance in the fair's 104-year long history. (The record was nearly 350,000 visitors in 2021).
Aguilar said that attendance in the 300-310 thousand range is typical of a good year.
About 70 percent of fair visitors come from Delaware, and 20 percent from Maryland's Eastern Shore, with the remainder from other states and countries.
He credited the evolving nature of the fair for the strong attendance.
"It's interesting. It's almost an international flavor that the fairs are taking on, and we had cuisines from many many countries coming in," Aguilar said.
While the numbers are showing that the 104th edition of the Delaware State Fair was a success, there are always some troubles, often courtesy of Mother Nature.
Heavy rain caused some problems in the parking areas, with muddy conditions causing about three to five acres of parking to be closed. Fair officials are already working on solutions.
"That's one thing for next year, to make note of those areas, look at some improvements as far as the road infrastructure itself, and set us up so that we're in a position to be successful next year," Aguilar said.
Severe storms also interrupted fair festivities a few times, but visitors were quickly informed of the threat, thanks to improvements made in years past.
"We were able to position ourselves and activated our voice emergency network, or notification system, the VEN system," Aguilar mentioned.
The Delaware State Fair installed the VEN system about ten years ago. It was activated for only the second and third time for severe weather this year.
The 105th edition of the Delaware State Fair will be held from July 18-27, 2024.