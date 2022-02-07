LITTLE CREEK, Del. - Hearts are heavy in Kent County after a weekend house fire killed two people. The community and family members are coming together during this difficult time.
A house on main street in Little Creek still stands. However, the scars of the deadly fire can be seen from the front and back.
The fire killed two people: 42-year-old, Donna Grow, and Laura Grow, who was only 9-years-old. The two were cousins by marriage. Laura's uncle, the home's owner, is heartbroken.
“She was nine years old, she had more energy than you can ever imagine. She was a very pretty girl,” says Michael Steininger.
Michael is still trying to muster up the courage to step foot back inside.
“I got to go in this house, that's the hard part. We've been here about an hour just trying to get the guts to go in. I got to get it all boarded up. Now, we just got to take care of getting it cleared up so nobody else gets hurts from it.”
We spoke with a neighbor who saw the house in flames and says he lended a helping hand to the little creek volunteer fire company.
“My son comes down and says the house next door is on fire. I look out the window and I see smoke pouring out the back door. My son and I both came out and assisted in pouring the hose so they can get water in there behind the search crew. It was definitely hard to stand here and watch knowing that there were still people in there,” says Ed Angwin.
Neighbors, friends and family are all heart-broken over the lives that were lost. They say they are now looking for ways to help the family.
The fire marshal says the home sustained 100-thousand dollars damage and there’s still no word on how the fire started.