MILTON, Del.-The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a vacant farmhouse near Milton.
Officials say the fire was reported just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Walker Road. Deputy fire marshals were called to the scene and are currently working on determining the origin and cause of this fire.
Heavy fire damage was estimated at $80,000, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. Any one with information regarding this fire is asked to contact investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600 or email: Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov .