Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&