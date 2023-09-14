FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 44-year-old man dead in Felton yesterday.
Police say a Volvo truck pulling an empty trailer stopped at the intersection of Sandtown Road and Burnite Mill Road just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a Ford F65 was traveling east on Burnite Mill Road towards the intersection.
The Volvo, according to police, turned east at the intersection, putting the trailer in the path of the Ford. The Ford’s driver unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the trailer, but slid beneath it in an underride collision.
Police say both the Volvo and the Ford were propelled into a nearby soybean field by the force of the collision.
The Ford’s driver, a 44-year-old Woodside man, was found dead at the scene. HIs identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family.
The 48-year-old driver of the Volvo, from Bear, was not injured.
Sandtown Road was closed for about five hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.
Delaware State Police are actively investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.