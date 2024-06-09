CAMDEN, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash which left one woman dead Saturday.
Police say a 1996 Ford F-150 was driving westbound on Westville Road at approximately 2:33 p.m. on June 8 when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway, striking a mailbox and a guardrail.
The truck rode the guardrail for a short distance before falling into a tax ditch and striking an embankment, turning onto the driver’s side.
The driver, a 45-year-old Smyrna woman, was partially ejected and pinned under the truck when it overturned, according to police.
She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld until her family is notified.
Westville Road was closed for approximately four hours while troopers investigated and cleared the scene.
DSP’s Troop 3 Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 698-8518.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.