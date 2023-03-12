KENT COUNTY, Del. - Police say one man is dead following a crash on Bryants Corner Road.
Delaware State Police say on Mar. 10, around 8:53 p.m., a car was traveling southbound at high speed on Bryants Corner Road, east of Pine Tree Road.
According to state police, the driver failed to make a curve in the road, exited the roadway, and struck a wooden post next to a private driveway. Police say the car then spun back onto Bryants Corner Road and came to a stop partially off the road.
Authorities say the driver, who has yet to be identified, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.